Aussie boxer becomes instant millionaire

Aussie boxer George Kambosos' life has changed forever after signing a staggering $2.7 million deal.

The 27-year-old undefeated lightweight star has agreed to terms for his upcoming world title fight with American superstar Teofimo Lopez as part of a $7.6 million blockbuster deal that has sent shockwaves around the boxing world.

Kambosos has earned by far the biggest payday of his career after emerging streaming platform Triller blew all rival bidders, including boxing Giants DAZN and Matchroom Boxing, out of the water with a monster $US6.02m fight purse bid.

The streaming service, that made a dramatic entry into the market with the high-profile broadcast of Mike Tyson's return to boxing against Roy Jones Jr last year, has signalled itself as the new major player in the boxing world - and Kambosos is the big winner of that message.

When Kambosos out-pointed Lee Selby in a 12-round war via a split judges decision on the blockbuster Wembley Stadium fight event in October, the Sydney product earned a mandatory world title fight for the IBF lightweight belt.

It was the biggest win of his career. Still, only now is it sinking in just how massive that win was.

The title fight with Lopez, the undefeated lightweight champion, who has unified the belts at that weight, has been preliminarily scheduled for April 17, according to boxing guru Dan Rafael.

That would see the fight become the co-main event on the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren card, scheduled to take place in Atlanta. The venue for the fight has not yet been confirmed.

Triller Fight Club has invested heavily in the fight - and has put up huge cash, including a purse of $4.95m for Lopez and his team. It was enough to see Lopez ripped away from a long-standing deal with ESPN.

The other bids, $US3.506 million from Matchroom Boxing and $US2.315 million from Top Rank (an associate of ESPN), were nowhere near the Triller offer.

The bidding process staged by the IBF stated that Lopez, as the champion, would receive 65 per cent of the purse, with Kambosos and his team receiving 35 per cent.

Kambosos' total payday will also be heavily reduced by the fees demanded by high-profile promoter Lou DiBella, who will reportedly receive around $US500,000.

#LopezKambosos purse bid results: Triller wins at $6.018M, Matchroom $3.506M, Top Rank 2.315M. Lopez gets 65% of winning bid: $3,911,700 but minus TR's 20% cut ($782,340). Kambosos gets $2,106,300 minus whatever his deal is with DiBella. Both fighters make BY FAR biggest purses. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) February 25, 2021

"When something goes to purse bid the marketplace rules and the marketplace ruled here," DiBella said

"Top Rank made an offer they thought was appropriate and Eddie, on behalf of DAZN and myself, made a very strong offer and under normal circumstances would have gotten the event. All I can do is congratulate Ryan and Fight Club. Obviously, they intend on being a player in boxing not just celebrity boxing. I welcome them and I'm happy to work with them on this event."

It is a very big deal for Australian boxing.

Kambosos scored the fight on the back of a 19-0 win streak, including statement victories over Selby and Mickey Bey in December, 2019, at Madison Square Garden on the Terence Crawford card.

His opponent, Lopez, 23, unified the belts in his division with a unanimous points decision win over Vasyl Lomachenko in Las Vegas.

Kambosos, a former sparring partner of legend Manny Pacquiao, knew he had made the big time after his win over Selby last year.

"I told you I'd do it. I'm too fast, too strong, too aggressive, too smart, too powerful - everything," Kambosos told Sky Sports after the win.

"World No. 1, mandatory. Lopez, you know what it is now. Let's do it Down Under. Two warriors, two lions, let's go to war. Let's do it - I want that fight.

"This is a great moment ... I'm so happy.

"I'm going to train tonight, I promise you I'm going to train tonight because I want that world title. I'm coming."

Originally published as Aussie boxer becomes instant millionaire