Aus Open ratings: How Kyrgios has ‘come a long way’

With the 2020 Australian Open over for another year, former ace SAM GROTH rates all the studs and duds from one of the most exciting tournaments in years.

MEN'S RATINGS

RAFAEL NADAL - 7

Quarterfinal

It was a really solid 10 days, and he was beaten by a better player. The way he handled himself was superb - as always.

ROGER FEDERER - 8.5

Semi-final

I don't think he played his best tennis, and if it wasn't Roger - from whom we expect so much - it would have been seen as one of the greatest grand slam runs ever with two epic saves and an injury. Huge.

Novak Djokovic is the true king of Melbourne. Picture: AAP/Rob Prezioso

NOVAK DJOKOVIC - 10

Final

Death, taxes and Novak Djokovic winning finals at Melbourne Park. This is one serious record on a court he has well and truly made his own. We can't do it justice.

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS - 5

Third round

Disappointing. Milos Raonic served out of a tree to beat him, but I don't think Tsitsipas has entirely worked out how he wants to play his tennis and where his energy level needs to be.

ALEXANDER ZVEREV - 8.5

Semi-final

Seriously good given his formline coming in. To serve how he did this tournament after his woes in Brisbane was a serious resurrection. By far the best server in this event.

DOMINIC THIEM - 9.5

Final

He has finally shown that he's not just a clay court specialist, taking it to the best in the game over an incredible fortnight.

DANIIL MEDVEDEV - 6

Fourth round

For a guy that's seen as one of the biggest challengers to the Big Three, it just wasn't quite there for him this tournament. The top guys are continuing to improve, and the next generation can't keep up just yet.

MATTEO BERETTINI - 3

Second round

Wasn't a showing that reflected his top 10 ranking. He'll be disappointed.

GAEL MONFILS - 6

Fourth round

His run looked brilliant until he met finalist Thiem. He didn't turn up against the Austrian.

STAN WAWRINKA - 8

Quarter-final

For a guy that many had written off as 'past it', to make back-to-back quarter-finals in slams was huge. It showed he could still compete with the best.

NICK KYRGIOS - 9

Fourth round

The way he handled himself around all the expectation and left everything out there is to be commended. He's come a long way - we can't wait to see how much further he can go.

Nick Kyrgios after his loss to Rafael Nadal. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty

JOHN MILLMAN - 8

Third round

Left everything out there and fell two points short of the greatest of all time. It's a performance we'd expect from him. What a workhorse.

WOMEN'S RATINGS

ASH BARTY - 8.5

Semi-final

With all the expectation, she really did Australia proud and was only beaten by the eventual winner.

Ash Barty carried the expectations of a nation. Picture: Michael Klein

KAROLINA PLISKOVA - 4

Third round

From the No.2 player in the world who's still seeking a maiden grand slam title, it was disappointing.

SIMONA HALEP - 8

Semi-final

With the lead-in she had in Adelaide, she exceeded expectations, for sure.

NAOMI OSAKA - 4

Third round

For a defending champion to go out early was a surprise. Even if it was to a sensation like Coco Gauff, a look to the future, it's still not a look to the present.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the third round. Picture: Kelly Defina/Getty

ELINA SVITOLINA - 5

T hird round

She's still underachieving at grand slams, but ran into the form player of the tournament in Muguruza.

PETRA KVITOVA - 7

Quarter-final

It was a solid tournament from Petra, who obviously ran into Ash. It was good, but it wasn't great. She had her chances.

SERENA WILLIAMS - 4

Third round

There was so much expectation that this could have been the year and she fell to someone who she beat in 45 minutes last year. It'll hurt.

Serena Williams’ quest for Court’s record will have to wait. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty

KIKI BERTENS - 6

Fourth round

She's always just thereabouts but doesn't have a significant impact in the second week. Needs to take her seat at the table.

ANGELIQUE KERBER - 6

Fourth round

Had excuses with her leg injury, but as a previous champion didn't look dangerous enough.

GARBINE MUGURUZA - 9.5

Final

Unseeded and back playing tennis like when she was No. 1 in the world. She looks happy in herself. It's really great to see that. Came so close.

Sofia Kenin looks into the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Picture: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

SOFIA KENIN - 10

Final

Beat Ash Barty in the semi with the crowd against her and followed up with that grit in the biggest match of her life. Seriously impressive.

CAROLINE WOZNIACKI - 7

Third round

The emotion of playing through your last event isn't easy, and she handled herself well.