Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
A 36-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shocking unit fire.
Crime

Attempted murder charge following building fire

by Kara Sonter, Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 7:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with attempted murder following investigations into a building fire at Yeronga Sunday.

In the early hours of Sunday morning emergency services were called to a unit that was on fire in Cowper St.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

Police evacuated neighbouring residents before the fire was brought under control.

Dutton Park detectives have since arrested a 36-year-old Mount Gravatt East man who has been charged with attempted murder (domestic violence offence), arson (domestic violence offence) and three counts of wilful damage.

A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane
A man has been charged after a fire took hold of a Yeronga unit block in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Facebook/7News Brisbane

He will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said an investigation into the blaze was continuing.

Emergency accommodation has been arranged for residents of the building.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Attempted murder charge following building fire

attempted murder crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe weather

        Premium Content MEGA GALLERY: Northern Rivers battered by severe weather

        Weather SEE photos of how flash flooding has affected the region.

        Fallen powerlines cause chaos on Bruxner Highway

        Premium Content Fallen powerlines cause chaos on Bruxner Highway

        News Traffic affected in both directions at Wollongbar after tree fell down

        Flash flooding could 'rapidly impact' homes, roads: SES

        Flash flooding could 'rapidly impact' homes, roads: SES

        Weather Renewed river rises have been observed

        Which 5 places have topped the rainfall charts?

        Premium Content Which 5 places have topped the rainfall charts?

        News There’s been some staggering 24 hour rainfall total up until 9am this morning.