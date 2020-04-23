At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

Anzac Day 2020 will be like no other.

With public services, marches and other commemorative gatherings made impossible by coronavirus, Australians are being encouraged to mark the day from home.

A key part of that is the Light Up The Dawn initiative, backed by the RSL and News Corp, in which people will gather in their driveways, on their balconies or in their windows at 6am to listen to a streamed Dawn Service from the Australian War Memorial and hold up a candle or light.

To make this easier, we have created a Virtual Candle for you to turn your phone into a shining illumination, along with other relevant Anzac Day content: the traditional Ode and the Last Post.

A huge crowd at North Bondi’s Dawn Service for the Anzac Day last year. Picture: AAP

You can use these to Light Up The Dawn or for moments of quiet personal reflection across the weekend.

It's free and really simple to get and use. Here's how:

- Go to this newspaper's app, or website (desktop or mobile). If you're reading this online, just click here.

- Look for the Light Up The Dawn banner then click on it.

- You'll land on the Light Up The Dawn landing screen, which has tabs saying Virtual Candle, The Ode and The Last Post.

- Click on the relevant tab to experience each part of the content.

Listen to The Ode and read along.

- The Virtual Candle is exactly that: a calming, flickering candlelight.

- The Ode features the famous verse saluting our fallen, in text and read aloud.

- The Last Post features an audio recording of the bugle/trumpet salute and images of Australian service personnel across the decades, from the Boer War to Afghanistan.

Do use it as often as you like and share it on social and with your friends and family.

Light Up The Dawn ... or have moments of personal reflection on Anzac Day.Source:News Corp Australia

HOW TO MARK ANZAC DAY 2020

Share your ANZAC spirit on the RSL NSW Facebook page and sign the pledge to light up the dawn at the RSL Anzac Spirit website.

Use the hashtags #ANZACspirit and #lightupthedawn when sharing your images.

To be included in the NSW State Library's documentation of the day, post images including of your driveway commemorations on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #NSWathome as well as #Anzacathome.

Australian Army soldier Private Grace Bailey is a Specialist Driver posted to Darwin's 8th/12th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, NT. When uniformed personnel wear the slouch hat they honour the Anzac Spirit, including all the generations, communities and families who have served and sacrificed to protect and better the nation. Picture: ADF

Watch the Dawn Service.

A service will be broadcast live from the Australian National War Memorial in Canberra on the ABC from 5.30am. There will also be a 10am closed service from Sydney that will be broadcast on ABC. Both services will also be streamed live on the RSL NSW Facebook page.

Ms Berejiklian, NSW Governor Margaret Beazley, RSL NSW acting president Ray James, a bugler and a vocalist will take part in the 30-minute service from Sydney's Anzac memorial in Hyde Park and the Cenotaph in Martin Place.

Reach out to veterans

RSL NSW acting president Ray James said the changed Anzac Day schedule would prove difficult for veterans, especially those who are older.

He urged people to give any veterans they know a call and check on their welfare.

"Initially it was hard, but they have realised the situation we are in now is something different, it's a one in 100 year event," Mr James said. "Nothing can ever take away the importance of Anzac Day and what it means to all of us."

Royal Australian Navy sailor, Chief Petty Officer Maritime Logistics Support Operations Scott Clear from HMAS Kuttabul will be part of the Light up the Dawn initiative commemorating Anzac Day. Picture: ADF

You can also support members of the Australian Defence Force who are currently serving at by sending an email to supportthetroops@defence.gov.au.

Record yourself reciting the ode or sharing a message of support for veterans on the RSL NSW Facebook. Then use the hashtag #ANZACSpirit and share how you'll be commemorating privately, as well as who you'll be remembering this ANZAC DAY.

Australian Army soldier Signaller Catherine Welsh, of the 1st Combat Signal Regiment. Anzac Day pays tribute to all military personnel, past and present.

Donate to the ANZAC Appeal.

Donate to the AnzacAppeal and support Australian veterans and their families in need. NSW donations support services provided by RSL DefenceCare and Veteran Sport Australia.

Commander Chris Jones, Royal Australian Navy (RAN), is deployed in the Middle East region. This Anzac Day CMDR Jones will be one of around 1200 personnel deployed throughout the Middle East. Picture: ADF

Originally published as At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide