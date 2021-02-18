At 82mm, which town topped the 24-hr rainfall charts?
ONLY one year ago we had high temperatures, smoke and blistering temperatures.
Now the rain gauges in some areas of the Northern Rivers are overflowing and gumboots are the footwear of choice.
And according to the Bureau of Meteorology, there's more rain on the way.
How the BOM reckons your place fared in the rain gauge in the 24 hours to 9am on February 18, 2021.
Alstonville - 30mm
Ballina - 23mm
Byron Bay - 26mm
Casino - 18mm
Chindera - 56mm
Clothiers Creek - 50mm
Coopers Shoot 33mm
Dunoon - 65mm
Evans Head - 25mm
Goonengerry - 81mm
Huonbrook - 66mm
Kingscliff - 51mm
Kyogle - 31mm
Lismore - 31mm
Mullumbimby - 48mm
Murwillumbah - 31mm
Nashua - 64mm
Nimbin - 67mm
Repentance Creek - 78
Terania Creek - 82mm
The Channon - 50mm
Tuckurimba - 59mm
Tweed Heads - 52mm
Uki - 37mm
Upper Burringbar - 58mm
