The CEO was found dismembered in his apartment after allegedly being tasered as he stepped out of the lift.
Crime

Assistant charged over boss’s grisly death

by Craig McCarthy and Bruce Golding, NY Post
18th Jul 2020 10:22 AM

The executive assistant to tech CEO and investor Fahim Saleh was charged Friday with second-degree murder in his boss's grisly slaying and dismemberment, the New York Police Department said.

Tyrese Haspil, 21, was busted at 8:45am in the lobby of 172 Crosby St. in Manhattan, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said during a brief news conference at 1 Police Plaza.

Haspil handled Saleh's "finances and personal matters," Harrison said.

"It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money," he said.

Haspil allegedly attacked Saleh with a Taser at 1:45pm. Monday while Saleh was getting off an elevator that opened directly into his Manhattan apartment, Harrison said.

Police were alerted to the slaying after a cousin found Saleh's remains on Tuesday, Harrison said.

"Mr. Saleh's cousin discovered his dismembered body in the middle of his apartment with his head, arms and legs amputated," Harrison said.

Harrison said he wouldn't "get into the cause of death" or answer any questions, and ended the briefing after just three minutes.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Originally published as Assistant charged over boss's grisly death

