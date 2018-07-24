Menu
Login
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
A 13-year-old was charged with assault after allegedly ‘using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face’.
Crime

Teen charged with assault after firing Maccas chip at woman

by Greg Wilford
24th Jul 2018 2:54 PM

A TEENAGE boy has been charged with assault after he allegedly used a straw to fire a chip at a woman in a London McDonald's.

It was alleged the chip hit the other customer's face, sparking a bust up between three of the boy's friends and four young women, which spilled outside, The Sun reports.

Cops spent months investigating before charging the 13-year-old with assaulting a woman "by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face".

 

Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.
Teen charged with assaulting a woman “by using a straw to fire a chip, hitting her in the face”.

 

However the case was dropped after two magistrate hearings ended when the boy accepted a caution. His mum said it was a waste of money and insisted he actually fired a bit of the straw's wrapper at a pal.

She said: "It's ridiculous. I tried to put a chip in a McDonald's straw. It doesn't fit."

Police said the boy's three friends, all 13, were also charged with assault over the bust-up at the Broadway shopping centre, Hammersmith, West London, in November.

One pleaded guilty, one was referred for a caution and the third is awaiting trial.

This originally appeared on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.

assault charge editors picks fired chips maccas mcdonalds

Top Stories

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News THE big day is finally here - the long awaited $15 million upgrades to the pools will open to the public this weekend.

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Coles extends free bag offer

    Smarter Shopping “Our customers are telling us they need more time...''

    Local Partners