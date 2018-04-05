Menu
Login
Sport

Barty continues fine form

Australian Ashleigh Barty has continued her strong form.
Australian Ashleigh Barty has continued her strong form.

ASHLEIGH Barty has fought back from a set down to win her second-round match at the WTA clay-court tournament in South Carolina, but Daria Gavrilova is out after a three-set loss.

Ninth-seeded Australian Barty dropped the first set to unseeded German Tatjana Maria before powering to a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory.

Her round-of-16 opponent is Latvian eighth seed Anastasija Sevastova, who beat qualifier Caroline Dolehide in three sets.

Barty's countrywoman Gavrilova, the 11th seed, bounced back after losing the first set to Italy's Camila Giorgi and looked to turn the tide but unforced errors resurfaced as she was beaten 6-2 2-6 6-3.

Five double faults in the opening set from Gavrilova set the tone, three of them coming in her first two service games. She saved four break points before surrendering the set.

A reverse in the second appeared to give the world No. 24 the momentum, but Gavrilova's troubles returned in the deciding set.

A tight eighth game allowed Giorgi to break and she made no mistake with her first match point.

Meanwhile, Kristyna Pliskova rallied from a set down to knock out two-time Wimbledon champion and Petra Kvitova.

Czech second seed Kvitova won six of the first seven games to take the opening set before countrywoman Pliskova came back for a 1-6 6-1 6-3 win.

A host of other seeds progressed with Germany's Julia Georges, Naomi Osaka of Japan, Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens, Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania, Frenchwoman Alize Cornet and Elena Vesnina of Russia reaching the last 16.

Unseeded winners were American Bernarda Pera and Italian wildcard Sara Errani.

Topics:  ashleigh barty charleston open daria gavrilova tatjana maria

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

HERE is the full list of who can get them (and some who cannot) and details on how to secure those tickets.

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Snitz in tip-top shape ahead of Country Championship final

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd after winning the Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz during the Blues, Brews and Barbecues Yamba Cup raceday at the Clarence River Jockey Club.

Dunn stable 'couldn't be happier' with preparation of Snitz

Local Partners