IT’S been a privilege.

Today marks the end of a wonderful 16-year career with The Northern Star and my beloved Ballina Shire Advocate.

Back when I first started at the Byron Shire News in 2004, we used to hand draw ad layouts and fax them over to a team of ad builders in Goonellabah.

Technology certainly has made things easier – when I look back, I wonder how the hell we processed so many ads.

But, as always, we got the job done.

Managing the Byron Shire News from 2006 to 2010 were four of the most enjoyable years of my working life.

We had an amazing close knit team and with Gary Chigwidden as the editor, we were at the top of our game.

THE TEAM: The Ballina Shire Advocate team in 2013 was general manager Paul Spotswood (front, left), sales manager Alf Boston (front, right) with back (from left) graphic designer Sasha Fox, sales executive Lynece Smith, administrative officer Lyn Rabe, journalist-in-charge Graham Broadhead, photographer Doug Eaton.

From 2010 onwards, my focus shifted to managing both Byron Shire News and the Ballina Advocate, until a business transition in 2013 where I was asked to manage key clients in the Ballina Shire working alongside Graham Broadhead as editor.

The relationships we built over this time were incredible and I count many of my clients and colleagues as my friends.

To be able to help support them marketing their business and be trusted to be their primary marketing contact has been a true pleasure.

The support from Ballina businesses has been overwhelming.

Without them, the Ballina Advocate would not have been so successful.

To every business who advertised with us, we wish you all the best in the future and hope you all rise through the post-covid environment well.

MERRY CHRISTMAS: The Advocate's sales team 2018 (from left) Kim Thomas, Leonie van Rooyen and Alf Boston get into the Christmas spirit for our last edition of the year.

To my own clients, it’s been an absolute blast and I have loved every minute of it.

Ballina is an amazing community and if we all play our part in shopping local and supporting each other, I am sure we will.

Over the years, I’ve also been lucky enough to be able to support so many community events and not-for-profit groups in the Ballina and Byron shires.

The Ballina Shire Advocate has been a massive contributor to the promotion of events such as the Ballina Food and Wine Festival, Prawn Festival, Ballina Country Music Festival, Ballina Cup, The Northern Star Club at the Ballina RSL and the Master Builders Awards, just to name a few.

To all the staff who have contributed to the paper – thank you. You truly were a wonderful group of people. On Friday, June 26, I will shut my computer down for the last time and start to focus on new career opportunities.

Yes, this is the end of a wonderful career, but it’s not goodbye.