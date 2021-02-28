Art lovers flock to gallery for Archibald’s regional tour

There were big numbers of visitors at the Tweed Regional Gallery on Sunday, February 28, as the Archibald Prize heads into its final week in the region. Picture: Liana Boss

If you have been putting off going to see the Archibald Prize while it's on show in Northern NSW, you don't have much more time.

The regional tour of the prize has been on exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery.

It's now heading into its final week.

The gallery drew massive numbers of people today, for the second last weekend before the exhibition moves on.

Byron Bay artist Craig Ruddy's portrait of Bruce Pascoe, titled Dark Emu, has been among Archibald Prize finalists on exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery. Picture: Liana Boss

The gallery's carpark was packed, as was the nearby parking area on Mistral Rd and many visitors opted to park along the nearby narrow, winding road.

With COVID restrictions meaning there can be limited numbers in the gallery space at any one time, art lovers queued through the lobby for their chance to view the works.

Murwillumbah is the first stop in the Archibald's regional tour for this year.

The gallery last hosted the prize in 2016.

It's a special year for the exhibition to be in the region; there are two North Coast finalists on show.

Lennox Head artist Angus McDonald took out the People's Choice award with his oil on canvas portrait of Behrouz Boochani, a Kurdish-Iranian writer, poet, filmmaker and journalist was held on Manus Island for more than six years.

Lennox Head-based artist Angus McDonald won People's Choice in the 2020 Archibald Prize for his portrait of Behrouz Boochani. The work has been among the finalists on exhibition at the Tweed Regional Gallery. Picture: Liana Boss

Byron Bay artist and past Archibald winner Craig Ruddy is a finalist for his portrait of Bruce Pascoe.

Director at the Art Gallery of NSW Dr Michael Brand has previously said the prize's regional tour makes it more accessible to a range of Australians.

Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre director Susi Muddiman meanwhile said it was "a thrill" to have the Archibald back in the region.

The 2020 Archibald Prize is at the Tweed Regional Gallery until Sunday, March 7.

Get tickets here.