ARSON: Car, trailer set alight twice at marina

POLICE are investigating two arson attacks on a car and trailer a Ballina marina on Sunday night.

Just before 10pm, police said night ambulance officers saw a Suburu Forrester on fire at the Immigrant Creek boat ramp car park at West Ballina.

The fire was only small and the ambulance officers were able to put it out.

Fire and Rescue were called about 20 minutes later to reports of a car alight at the same location where it appeared someone had attempted to reignite the fire.

Newcastle fire Communications confirmed it took fire-fighters about 40 minutes to extinguish the blaze which engulfed the car and a trailer attached.

Anyone with any information about this incident please call Ballina police or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.