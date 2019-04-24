Menu
Login
Liam Wolf was training on Good Friday when he was rushed to hospital and died there on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
Liam Wolf was training on Good Friday when he was rushed to hospital and died there on Tuesday. Picture: Facebook
News

Army recruit dies during training

by Ben Graham and AAP
24th Apr 2019 8:39 AM

AN 18-year-old man has died in hospital after he was involved in an incident at an army recruit training centre in the NSW Riverina.

Liam Wolf was flown to a Sydney hospital for specialist treatment after he was injured on Good Friday during basic training at the Kapooka training camp, the Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

The teenager died on Tuesday, with the Australian Defence Force working with NSW Police and the national workers' compensation insurer Comcare to investigate the incident.

 

Mates have paid tribute to the 18-year-old on social media. Picture: Facebook
Mates have paid tribute to the 18-year-old on social media. Picture: Facebook

 

The Daily Telegraph reports the teenager may have slipped and fallen while climbing a ladder inside a tunnel.

The ADF offered its condolences to Mr Wolf's family and friends and noted the "commendable" actions of the army members and health staff involved in giving him immediate first aid.

Tributes have been flowing for the teenager on Facebook.

"I'm lost for words, Our friendship over these many years I will cherish forever, RIP Love you bro," Maximilian Baumer posted on Tuesday.

It’s understood the teenager may have slipped and fallen from a ladder at the camp.
It’s understood the teenager may have slipped and fallen from a ladder at the camp.

 

"Taken too soon and it doesn't feel real, I'm gonna miss you bro," Ben Wiltshire posted.

"Rest in peace Liam Wolf. I remember so many funny memories from primary school as well as schoolies, you always had my back! You will be missed," Emi Nicole said on Facebook.

More Stories

amy recruit death nsw riverina

Top Stories

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    HOUSE FIRE: 'I was yelling... they were still asleep'

    News FIREFIGHTERS rushed to evacuate homes when a fire broke out in the early hours of this morning.

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    ‘Horror movie’: Man’s fight to stay alive

    News The fight to stay alive in the shark capital of Australia

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    Cameron Interstate 'deeply concerned' about alleged pursuit

    News Cameron Insterstate speaks out after alleged pursuit