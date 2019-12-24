Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
An emergency declaration has been put in place in Maryborough with a man claiming to be armed with weapons and saying he would use them on others. Picture: 9 News Wide Bay
News

Armed siege: Emergency declared, streets locked down

24th Dec 2019 8:26 AM

POLICE have made an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an armed man in Maryborough.

A declaration was made at 3.35am after the man, who is believed to be in a residential property, stated he had weapons and would use them on others.

Police were notified and immediately attended the scene, establishing a cordon of the area.

It is unknown if anyone else is inside the residence with the man.

"The PSPA declaration for Alice Street encompasses the area surrounding Alice Street to Adelaide Lane and boundaries of Bazaar Street, Anne Street and Lennox Street," police said.

"Residents within the cordon are advised to stay indoors and members of the public are advised to avoid the area."

Specialist police and negotiators are on scene.

More Stories

Show More
armed siege crime maryborough

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The toys that are hot this Christmas

        premium_icon The toys that are hot this Christmas

        News TOY shopping has become increasingly focused on educational and socially engaging products that are sustainable and environmentally friendly accodinrg to this local...

        The must-have reading list to send Santa

        premium_icon The must-have reading list to send Santa

        News Top books to fill Christmas stockings for kids, teenagers and adults.

        'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        premium_icon 'This is the kindest death I can give my family and friends'

        Health Laura Henkel left a final message before choosing death.

        Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        premium_icon Police on high alert as holiday season begins

        News DOUBLE demerit points will be in force throughout the holiday season, with police...