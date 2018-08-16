Armed robbery manhunt

Police are seeking public assistance to identify a man who may have information relevant to an investigation into a convenience store robbery two months ago.

The police are searching for a gunman who robbed a Sydney convenience store in broad daylight.

A hooded man entered a store on Cowper Road, Glebe at about 8.30am on June 8 where he threatened staff with a firearm.

The assailant then fled toward Wentworth Park.

Police on Thursday revealed the thief was caught by CCTV cameras wandering nearby streets around the time of the holdup.

The footage shows him calmly strolling past children on the inner city street before ducking into a car park and raising the hood over his head. He's described as Pacific Islander or Maori in appearance with a large build, short black hair and a faint moustache.

The man was wearing a dark, hooded jacket and carrying a red duffel bag with black handles and straps.

Police have asked for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.