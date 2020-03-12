Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Goonellabah man will face Lismore Local Court today after he was arrested for armed robbery.
A Goonellabah man will face Lismore Local Court today after he was arrested for armed robbery.
News

Armed robbery at Lismore service station

Aisling Brennan
12th Mar 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOONELLABAH man has been charged after allegedly robbing a service station while armed with a replica pistol in Lismore yesterday.

At 6.05pm on Wednesday, a man entered a service station on Ballina Road, demanding money and cigarettes and pointed an alleged replica Glock style pistol at the store attendant.

The attendant confronted the man before contacting police.

>>> MORE CRIME: Teen accused of East Lismore man's murder faces court 

The man fled the scene on foot last seen heading south down Keen Street.

Richmond Police District officers attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, about 6.30pm, officers stopped and spoke with two men walking along Dixon Place, Lismore Heights after one man was observed to be holding an item wrapped in a T-shirt, believed to be a firearm.

The two men were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

>>> MORE CRIME: 300 phone calls intercepted in case against firey

An 18-year-old man was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon.

The Goonellabah man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The second man was released without charge, pending further investigations.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery lismore local court northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Book, bag sharing now available in Ballina

        premium_icon Book, bag sharing now available in Ballina

        News THE project encourages local residents to reuse bags and books.

        Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        premium_icon Volunteer to help create new habitat for local koalas

        News BANGALOW koalas are already receiving help from national and even international...

        Council trashes a plan to install bins for fishing line

        premium_icon Council trashes a plan to install bins for fishing line

        News BUT council has received a grant to install an alternative device in a bid to...

        VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which is the best Northern Rivers nail salon?

        News Tell us who you think does the best nails in our region