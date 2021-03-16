Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An high school has been locked down as police hunt for a man they believe is armed nearby, prompting a terrifying text to parents.
An high school has been locked down as police hunt for a man they believe is armed nearby, prompting a terrifying text to parents.
Crime

Armed man on loose as school locked down

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
16th Mar 2021 1:24 PM

A Gold Coast school is in lockdown and police are setting up an exclusion zone as they deal with an unfolding incident on Tuesday morning.

Queensland Police have made an emergency declaration as they search for a potentially armed man in relation to a domestic violence matter.

Police confirmed they were called to an Upper Coomera home on Monday night following a disturbance, after which a man fled the scene.

While no one was physically injured during the incident, police established the exclusion zone on Tuesday as they search for the man, with the zone encompassing Ormeau State School.

An exclusion zone in Ormeau has been established as police search for a man following a domestic violence situation.
An exclusion zone in Ormeau has been established as police search for a man following a domestic violence situation.

Boundaries are in place north from Mirambeena Drive into Wharf Rd intersection with Pimpama Jacobs Well Rd, east from Pimpama Jacobs Well Road to Hotham Creek, south from creek line of Hotham Creek to Creek Street and west from Creek Street to Mirambeena Drive.

Ormeau State School is in lockdown on Tuesday as police attempt to locate a potentially armed man.
Ormeau State School is in lockdown on Tuesday as police attempt to locate a potentially armed man.

Ormeau State School is in lockdown, as early reports indicate an armed man is allegedly on the loose in the suburb.

A text message was sent to parents earlier this morning, saying "the school is currently in lockdown."

"Children and teachers will continue learning inside classrooms but will not be leaving their rooms. Police have cordoned off the area as a precaution and police will not allow you access to the school," the message read.

In a post on Facebook at 11.30, the school said "children are safe, have had their lunch and are working in their rooms."

"We are focusing on your child's safety," the post read.

More to come.

Originally published as Armed man on loose as school locked down

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder trial for inmate accused of killing Ballina man

        Premium Content Murder trial for inmate accused of killing Ballina man

        News Police allege he killed the Ballina man in a Northern NSW remand centre in June 2019.

        The $27M project that should fix Ballina’s traffic woes

        Premium Content The $27M project that should fix Ballina’s traffic woes

        News It is one of the most “significant investments” in road network

        Best of Ballina shire: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Best of Ballina shire: Nominate the Best Brunch now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best brunch in Ballina shire? Nominations are now open to find the...

        FULL DETAILS: When local health workers will get COVID jab

        Premium Content FULL DETAILS: When local health workers will get COVID jab

        Health Local health district announces opening dates for three clinics that will enable...