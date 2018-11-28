ARIAs ends with ‘train wreck’ display

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 28: Sir Bob Geldof during the 32nd Annual ARIA Awards 2018 at The Star on November 28, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Tonight's ARIA Awards finished on a bizarre note when veteran rocker Bob Geldof appeared on stage alongside host Keith Urban to present the final award of the night, for Song of the Year.

Urban reminded the less-than-enthused Boomtown Rats rocker that he had in fact hosted the awards himself back in 1991, something Geldof didn't appear to remember too well.

Sir Bob Geldof. Mark Metcalfe/Getty

It was an awkward exchange:

Bob: Apparently I did, but …

Keith: Memorable experience?

Bob: It was at a time when you don't remember these sort of things. They come and go.

Keith: Like tonight?

Bob: Judging by your performance, yes.

Ouch. The surprisingly harsh sledge drew audible gasps and shocked looks from the audience - but Urban persevered, telling Geldof: "I haven't even played yet! It is a tough room, it is a tough room."

Did... Geldof just insult Keith Urban *to his face*? #arias — Ti Butler👩‍🎤 (@tibutler) November 28, 2018

This #arias hosting shade from FIFO celebrities is cringey. Act like you want to be there, ppl, you're getting paid. — beverley wang (@beverleywang) November 28, 2018

Bob Geldof’s going a bit rogue & Keith’s a bit shook #ARIAs — Michelle🎄 (@MichelleMackey1) November 28, 2018

The pair continued, their banter making for uncomfortable viewing as Geldof explained what exactly he was doing at the ARIA Awards.

"I was in town to do some stuff. I have a new record I was playing to the record company, I'm going to South Africa tomorrow. You called me and begged me to help you out tonight," he said.

Keith Urban and Bob Geldof, best frenemies? Picture: Getty

From there, it was up to Geldof to introduce the nominees for Song of the Year - but he quickly came unstuck, admitting he was ad libbing because he couldn't read the autocue.

"There's very few people who make it to the top of the game and tonight there's - again, it is down to three or four or five people who get to have the Song of the Year, the song better than any other song ever this year, the song that from all over the world gets to win this

thing. I can't read the stuff, so I'm making this up, but it sounds f**king good to me," he shrugged.

My butt has never clenched so much in discomfort as it did watching Bob Geldof talk at the #ARIAs. Train wreck — Phoenix Rai (@PhoenixRaii) November 28, 2018

So Bob Geldof is an EXTREMELY loose unit and I think the people who booked him secretly knew this #ARIAs — Paul Donoughue (@paulwdonoughue) November 28, 2018

Bob Geldof is here and nothing against him but that seems really random #ARIAs — JulietteMelodyGrace (@battlewoundscar) November 28, 2018

Oh, and also: Did he call Keith "Jim"?

Did Bob Geldof Call Keith Urban “Jim”? What a salty exchange #arias pic.twitter.com/tRkUK262Dm — cameron adams (@cameron_adams) November 28, 2018

Finally, Geldof managed to give the Song of the Year award to Five Seconds of Summer for their global hit Young Blood.

It capped off a surprisingly loose year for the awards, with several uncensored F-bombs making it onto the broadcast from early on in the night.

ARIA WINNERS 2018

Album of the Year

Amy Shark - Love Monster

Song Of The Year

5 Seconds Of Summer - Youngblood

Best Male Artist

Gurrumul - Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark - Love Monster

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Video of the Year

Dean Lewis - Be Alright

Best Blues and Roots Album

Tash Sultana - Flow State

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

Parkway Drive - Reverence

Best Independent Release

Gurrumul - Djarimirri (Child of the Rainbow)

Breakthrough Artist

Ruel - Dazed & Confused

Best Urban Release

Hilltop Hoods - Clark Griswold

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Jimmy Barnes - Working Class Boy: The Soundtracks

Best Dance Release

Pnau - Go Bang

Best International Artist

Camila Cabello - Camila

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Vance Joy - Nation Of Two

Best Country Album

Kasey Chambers & The Fireside Disciples - Campfire

Best Rock Album

Courtney Barnett - Tell Me How You Really Feel

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark - Love Monster

Best Australian Live Act

5 Seconds Of Summer - Meet You There Tour

Hall of Fame

Kasey Chambers

Gallery

