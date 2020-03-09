Argument after a cough on train

Two people have been filmed having a bitter argument on a Sydney train after a woman let out a cough without properly covering her face.

The man and woman, sitting opposite one another on a Sydney train, were filmed having a bitter dispute over the cough.

The man, who called the woman "disgusting", took off his sunglasses and said, "Can you cover our mouth when you cough please?"

The woman fired back, "I did not open my mouth when I coughed. I coughed inside my mouth."

"That's disgusting," the man responded.

"Yeah, well you're disgusting too," the woman said.

The man said he asked politely for the woman to 'cover her mouth'. Picture: Andy Park

The woman claimed she didn't open her mouth. Picture: Andy Park

The woman then leans towards the man and appears to fire a mock cough in his direction.

"Are you serious? Did you just cough at me?"

"Yeah! I don't have a pandemic," the woman said, before calling the man a "bully".

The pair then continue to bicker over whether or not the woman sufficiently covered her mouth while she coughed. The woman insisted she coughed "inside her mouth", prompting the man to ask her if she was "a doctor".

Australians have been gripped with growing levels of anxiety as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

NSW health authorities are working with GPs to ramp up their access to coronavirus testing, and people experiencing mild symptoms are now being urged to go and get tested.

In NSW, 40 people have now been diagnosed with coronavirus, and 75 have been diagnosed across Australia.

People commenting on the video were divided over who was in the wrong, with some calling both people "unhinged" and others saying it was all "downhill from here".

Aargh. Downhill from here. — Colleen Murrell 🇪🇺 (@ivorytowerjourn) March 8, 2020

However, some sided with the man, saying they felt the woman clearly should have been covering her mouth.

"Horrible rude woman, I tell my students off for that, I let them know its wrong! And they are 10," one person wrote on Twitter.

"My two-year-old knows to cover her mouth and cough into her elbow," another said.

However, other Twitter users suggested the man might be the one with the problem.

"That dude needs to lock himself inside if he's that worried," one person said.

