Aretha Franklins celebrity friends visit her bedside
Aretha’s body will be on public display

by New York Post
18th Aug 2018 3:09 AM

ARETHA Franklin will have an open-casket public service at a Detroit museum in anticipation of the enormous crowds, according to a report.

Sources close to the Queen of Soul's family told TMZ the memorial will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, which Franklin frequently visited.

Aretha Franklin sings during a memorial service for her father and brother, Rev. C.L. and Rev. Cecil Franklin, at New Bethel Baptist Church where they were ministers, in Detroit. Picture: AP
The New York Post reports that the family nixed the idea of a traditional church service because of the thousands of fans who are likely to turn up.

Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Picture: AFP
The museum hosted Rosa Parks' funeral in 2005.

Franklin, 76, died on Thursday morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

