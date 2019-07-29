Menu
FATAL FIVE: There may be an underlying issue to your tiredness behind the wheel.
Motoring

Are you falling asleep at the wheel?

by Bruce McLeish, RACQ specialist motor advisor
29th Jul 2019 5:04 AM

Be honest, have you ever found yourself almost falling asleep at the wheel while driving?

I used to really struggle with tiredness while driving to work in the morning, to the point I had to fight to avoid nodding off. It was even harder on the way home after a busy day.

I tried to shrug it off as just being busy at work and life, but a nagging feeling propelled me to the doctor's office.

My tiredness was due to severe sleep apnoea which made me stop breathing a number of times per minute at night. The fact I wasn't getting good quality rest was putting me at risk of falling asleep at the wheel the next day. A CPAP machine was prescribed and I soon found myself being much more alert and safer while driving.

Driver fatigue is one of the Fatal Five causes of crashes in Queensland so taking regular breaks and resting before you get behind the wheel is important. But if you think there might be an underlying issue to your tiredness, please discuss the issue with your doctor. Do this before you actually fall asleep behind the wheel and risk becoming a road crash statistic.

