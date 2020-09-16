Apple fans react to iPhone omission

Apple has announced a number of new and updated products, but disappointed some by not having anything new to say about its most popular product.

The world's most valuable company, recently valued at more than $US2 trillion, has seemingly been largely unharmed by the coronavirus pandemic - and in fact may have benefited as people bought new devices to work and stay at home.

It hasn't escaped the pandemic completely unharmed however, with production issues looking to have impacted the iPhone and delaying its usual September release.

News of the next model wasn't expected at the event today, but Apple CEO Tim Cook wanted to let those watching know from the start there was to be no surprise at the end.

Right off the bat, Cook confirms there’s going to be no iPhone. “Today we’re focusing on two products that have played integral parts in people’s lives. Apple Watch and iPad.” — MacRumorsLive (@macrumorslive) September 15, 2020



Others actually welcomed the news that there'd be no imminent iPhone and what that might mean for customers who have gone a while without getting a new one.

Apple long faced suspicions that something strange was going on when one of their new products was announced and older models mysteriously started to function poorly.

The company eventually admitted it had throttled performance on some older phones in a supposed bid to preserve their battery life.

Those with older iPhones celebrated the lack of an announcement today and what that means for the phones they already have.

Yoo no iPhone 12 means that are phones won’t glitch this year. pic.twitter.com/rw9EwpOdqc — saf (@svybtch) September 15, 2020

With the disappointing but welcomed iPhone news to the side, Apple was free to talk about its Watch and iPad.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has blood oxygen analysis as its new marquee feature, and the company will also be introducing the cheaper Watch SE model based on the Series 4 Watch.

Apple fans largely welcomed the new cheaper device, while some in the US questioned Apple's decision to announce financing through its Apple branded credit card that's available there.

APPLE WATCH SE COSTS $279, COMPANY LAUNCHES WATCH FINANCING



Just how broke are these potential customers who need financing on a watch? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 15, 2020

Apple promised a "big leap forward" this year on Apple Watch, announcing some new colours.

People have reacted to the new designs, including one leaker who has been copping it online for what ended up being the accurate prediction that there'd be no iPhone at the event.

“bUt JoN, hOW cAn ThEy fiLL a WhoLe eVeNt wIth jUsT aPpLe wAtcH anD iPaD!?”



Apple: spends 15 minutes telling you the new Apple Watch is blue — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 15, 2020

One Apple fan who is also a doctor was among those who welcomed the idea of more people getting a Watch and collecting their health data.

The new Apple Watch now measures oxygen saturation. Not going to need to do obs on patients soon... their watch measures HR, SATS and even does an ECG! — Dewi Rogers (@dgrog) September 15, 2020

Others sardonically wished the Watch would stop telling them so much about their life and tell them something else.

So far the new Apple Watch doesn’t tell me when I’m gonna die#AppleEvent — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 15, 2020

Apple also announced updates to its full size iPad range.

The cheaper (and coincidentally most popular) model has received a power boost and a little baby price drop to boot, while the iPad Air got a whole new design that it's inherited from the iPad Pro.

In a lot of ways the new iPad Air brings it into the same sphere as the iPad Pro, especially earlier models, which is by no means a bad thing according to those who can't wait to get one.

iPad Air is basically an iPad Pro lol — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) September 15, 2020

#AppleEvent



Anyone else waiting for Tim to comeback and say ,"Wait, there's more. Introducing the new Iphone 12, 12 pro & and 12 Max"



No?

Just me? pic.twitter.com/QNTkRHtI0S — His Majesty Inkosi uShamase🤴🏾 (@NtandoyenkosiS) September 15, 2020

Gotta go clear my head after finding out I just wasted an hour of my life for no iphone reveal #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/PrX1yedGnN — Darryl cummins (@darryl_cummins) September 15, 2020

Everyone logging off after realizing there’s no iPhone 12 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/uJuIvIiWHy — Kari 💕 (@quarantinekari_) September 15, 2020

My iPhone 7 coming back to life after finding out there no iPhone coming out this year #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/lc1pXGgWlE — Sultan Mohamed (@Mohamed_Buul) September 15, 2020

me acting sad about us not getting iPhone 12 this year while i am still using iPhone 6: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/35mZhp2o1j — c (@chuuzus) September 15, 2020

And the full #AppleWatch lineup is here! I love my Apple Watch so excited to see a new SE version!#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/XdY9IzC6We — iJustine (@ijustine) September 15, 2020

Am I really about to buy the new Apple Watch just because it comes in blue.... — janet (@_johnhidalgo_) September 15, 2020

Don’t mind me, just deciding what colour Apple Watch I want for when I can afford one in 17 days 😍 — Sara ⁷ 🖤 (@myeuphoriapjm) September 15, 2020

New Apple Watch Series 6 ordered! Traded in my current one and took the price down a bit.



Looking forward to the upgrade and the color change! Went with a Product RED watch! — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) September 15, 2020

Wasn’t planning on upgrading my Apple Watch...until I saw that blue color............got me again Apple #AppleEvent — JD Prevost (@JDTechTV) September 15, 2020

As someone who has to regularly monitor blood oxygen, I’ll be in line ASAP to get the new Apple Watch. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 15, 2020

I want this new Apple Watch so I can track how quickly this world is killing me. #AppleEvent — Swampy (@SwampPosting) September 15, 2020

The iPad Air’s slogan should be “Why buy an iPad Pro?” — Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) September 15, 2020

So, wait. The 2020 iPad Air is gonna be better than the iPad Pro? — Canoopsy (@Canoopsy) September 15, 2020