Menu
Login
Apple Music is finally on Alexa in Australia
Apple Music is finally on Alexa in Australia
Technology

Apple and Alexa join forces as music dream team

Claire Gould
by
15th May 2019 12:11 PM

ATTENTION music lovers,  Apple Music is now available on Alexa in Australia and New Zealand.

Apple Music subscribers in Australia and NZ can now enjoy Apple Music's 50 million songs on Amazon's full range of Echo devices, including Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo Show.

And we are among the first international launches for Apple Music on Echo devices, following the recent launch in the UK. 

According to Amazon, customers will be able to ask Alexa to play their favourite songs, artists, and albums-or any of the playlists made by Apple Music's editors from around the world, covering many activities and moods.

Customers will also be able to ask Alexa to stream expert-made radio stations centred on popular genres like Hip-Hop, decades like the 80s, and even music from around the world, like K-Pop.

You can also ask Alexa to play Beats 1 to hear Apple Music's global livestream including in-depth artist interviews- all completely ad-free.

Happy listening!

Alexa users can enable the Apple Music skill via the Skills Store in the Alexa app, or on Amazon.com.au.

More Stories

alexa amazon apple apple music music technology

Top Stories

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News A Ballina woman who found black tape posted to her letterbox reached out to a local crime group and received answers after asking what it could mean.

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price