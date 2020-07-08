Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
Police are appealing for information on a woman and a three-year-old boy last seen at a Helensvale address early on Wednesday morning.
News

Appeal for information on missing woman and boy

by Danielle O'Neal
8th Jul 2020 7:46 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 32-year-old woman and three-year-old boy missing from Jacobs Well since this morning.

Around 5.30am, Tiffany Ryan and her son were last seen leaving a house in Lindfield Road, Helensvale in a black Toyota RAV4 with Queensland registration 07IFF.

Police hold concerns for her welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.
Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Tiffany Ryan from Jacobs Well.

She is described as approximately 173cm tall with an olive complexion, solid build, long, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information should contact 131 444 or use the online suspicious activity form at www. police.gov.au/reporting.

Originally published as Appeal for information on missing woman, boy

missing tiffany ryan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        premium_icon Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        News POLICE and council rangers have cracked down on bad behaviour on a stretch of the Far North Coast.

        ‘Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID’: Health boss

        premium_icon ‘Complacency will be as dangerous as COVID’: Health boss

        Health ANYONE who attended the two large parties has been urged to get tested for...

        'TRAGIC': Police divers pull teen driver, car from river

        premium_icon 'TRAGIC': Police divers pull teen driver, car from river

        News Rescue crews worked in darkness at the South Ballina site last night

        Quickest route to travel over the Qld border

        premium_icon Quickest route to travel over the Qld border

        News Here’s everything you need to know.