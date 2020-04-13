Anzacs can be honoured with home-made tribute

Sharon Cadwallader has come up with an innovative way to honour the Anzacs during the coronavirus lockdown.

ANZAC Day services on the Northern Rivers will sadly not go ahead as planned this year, but the sacrifices of our servicemen and women will be remembered.

Ballina Councillor Sharon Cadwallader is encouraging parents to educate their children about Anzac Day while they make a wreath together.

Cr Cadwallader made a wreath for her own door, and would love to see many of them pop up across the region before April 25.

“While in isolation it’s a great family activity to educate children about what the poppy means and why Anzac Day is so important,” Cr Cadwallader said.

“Kids, mums and dads and even our aged community could make one to hang on their front doors in remembrance of the sacrifices that were made for us.”

She said the red poppy had been linked with battlefield deaths since World War I.

The plant was one of the first to grow and bloom on the war-torn battlefields in the Belgian region of Flanders.

It has since become a symbol of war remembrance.

She will stand at her door by the wreath at 6am on Anzac Day, with many others who are joining the movement to mark Anzac Day on their driveways, backed by RSL branches in every state.

Meanwhile, Australian jazz musician James Morrison has called on brass musicians to play the Last Post at 6am in their driveways on Anzac Day “in the name of mateship”.

Cr Cadwallader has encouraged local musicians to spend the next couple of weeks practising, to take part in the special moment.

The sheet music is available via this link.



How to make a wreath

You need two egg cartons, a paper plate, green paint, red paint, a black texta, scissors and PVA glue.

1. Cut out each egg holder from the egg cartons to make the poppies.

2. Paint each poppy red.

3. Once the paint is dry, draw a black dot inside each of the poppies.

4. Cut out the inside of the paper plate, leaving a diagonal strip about 2cm wide.

5. Paint the paper plate green.

6. Once the paint is dry, write REMEMBER on the diagonal strip.

7. Stick the poppies on the circular part of the plate with PVA glue.