Anzac Day restricted by COVID for second year running

Details have been confirmed for the Anzac Day Commemorations at the Ballina RSL Memorial and River Street march next month.

Ballina RSL sub-branch president Dick Wills said numbers of people attending the services, march and functions will be limited to veterans and their families, due to COVID-19 restrictions and contact-tracing registration compliance.

"Other community groups, organisations and the public are welcome to visit the Ballina

memorial anytime, lay their wreath or tribute, honouring the men and women who served and

those who gave their lives in service for their nation," he said.

"We apologise for this restrictive arrangement for Anzac Day 2021, more restrictive than

some, less restrictive than some other towns and villages.

"Let us all keep safe and COVID-free, for the 2022 Anzac Day, hoping by then all the

community can commemorate together again."

Details of the events are:

Dawn Service

• 5am - Reveille: Ballina Fire Station siren will sound.

• 5.30am - Dawn Service: The RSL Memorial Park will be barricaded for crowd control, and

COVID sign-in area, limited to 300 seated service veterans and their families.

Preference for Ballina RSL sub-Branch invited guests, Serving and ex-service Australian

Defence Force Veterans, and their families.

Entry will be controlled, requiring electronic sign in using the Services NSW COVID Safe

Check-in app.

There will not be a wreath laying ceremony at the Dawn Service, one wreath will be laid

by the president.

• 6am - Light Up The Dawn: Members of the community not attending the Dawn Service are encouraged to assemble on their driveway, lawn, or house front with a candle of remembrance, honouring with the spirit of Anzac Day.

• 7am - Breakfast at the Ballina RSL Club: Ground floor for general public members.

Level one auditorium for service veterans and their families. Booking with the Ballina RSL

sub-branch is required for the Veterans' Breakfast.

• 9.15am - Wreath Laying Ceremony at the East Ballina Cemetery, Services section, Grandview St, East Ballina: President Dick Wills will lay a wreath and recite the ODE at the Cemetery Memorial honouring those resting in the Ballina Cemetery.

• 10.30am - Anzac Day March: The Ballina Pipe Band will lead the group of service veterans from the assembly area along River Street to the Ballina RSL Memorial Park in Grant Street Ballina, opposite the Ballina RSL Club.

• 10.55am - Anzac Day Service: The same restricted area and controlled seating arrangements will apply as for the Dawn Service. The Wreath Laying Ceremony is also restricted to invited and prearranged service groups or organisations and invited school Captains. Other groups, organisations, schools, individuals, etc are most welcome to lay their wreath or tribute any time other than during the programmed services.

• 12.30pm: Anzac Day Luncheon: Ballina RSL Club, ground floor for general public members. Level one auditorium for service veterans and their families. Booking with the Ballina RSL sub-Branch is required for the Veterans lunch.