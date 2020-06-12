Any chance of kerbside pick-up happening in Ballina?

BALLINA residents have renewed calls for a kerbside pick-up service, taking their appeal to social media to garner support.

“It’s a service all residents could take advantage of,” Billy Hession said via a community page.

“Not all ratepayers swim in the Ballina pool or use the Lennox community hall but assisting in the tidying up of residential properties would be a real bonus and fantastic goodwill from the council.”

Councillor Phil Meehan advocated for a kerbside pick-up service in 2017 and then tip vouchers in 2018 and 2020.

The prospect of extra waste removal services has been voted down by elected councillors three times this term.

“Potentially with a new council we will be able to reconsider the matter again,” Cr Meehan said.

“Council knows a majority of residents would welcome it and desire it. Council’s money is the community’s money.”

The majority of councillors voted against kerbside pick-up and tip vouchers due to the cost of the services.

“Bottom line is what we currently have is a user pays system,” Cr Sharon Cadwallader said. “Pushing the financial burden onto all ratepayers and discouraging recycling is, in my opinion, environmentally irresponsible and at a time when so many are struggling financially any increase in council fees would create a major impact on many elderly and families in our community.

“Free tip voucher? There is no such thing as a free lunch.”

If all residents used their voucher for 150kg of bulky waste it would cost council $656,000, if 75 per cent of residents used their voucher it would cost $492,000, for 50 per cent of residents it would cost $328,000 and for 25 per cent of residents it would cost $164,000.

Cr Meehan said it would more likely be similar to Lismore’s uptake of 30 per cent.