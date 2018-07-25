Menu
Login
Action from the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys, held at Barlow Park, Cairns. Cowboys' Antonio Winterstein scores a try in the corner. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Action from the NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the North Queensland Cowboys, held at Barlow Park, Cairns. Cowboys' Antonio Winterstein scores a try in the corner. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Rugby League

Cowboys premiership hero retires

25th Jul 2018 11:01 AM

NORTH Queensland winger Antonio Winterstein has announced his NRL retirement effective immediately due to ongoing knee issues.

The 30-year-old addressed a news conference in Townsville on Wednesday to announce his decision after 166 games for the club which he joined in 2011.

A Samoan international, Winterstein was part of the Cowboys' 2015 premiership side, while he also played 47 games in two seasons for Brisbane.

He also played eight Tests for Samoa from 2013 to 2018.

Winterstein is the fourth player from the 2015 premiership side to leave the club..

antonio winterstein north queensland cowboys nrl 2018 retirement rugby league

Top Stories

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Residents set to fight highway noise

    Council News COUNCILLOR wants low-noise highway pavement extended by 10km.

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    Free entry for first day of new Ballina, Alstonville pools

    News Get your first look of these $15 million facilities

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    90% COMPLETE: Highway's biggest bridge ahead of schedule

    News All 144 girders in place as Harwood Bridge is 90% complete

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Local beer and American-style food at chef's event

    Food & Entertainment Ballina RSL is set to host one of its popular Blake's Table events

    Local Partners