Bizarre moment you missed at the Emmys

Antonio Banderas’ weird clapping technique at the Emmys has been compared to Nicole Kidman’s.

FOOTAGE of Antonio Banderas clapping at the Emmys has gone viral - with fans comparing it to Nicole Kidman's odd hand movements at the 2017 Oscars.

The movie star, 58, clapped with his middle fingers bent downwards in a claw - and viewers were quick to comment on Twitter, reports The Sun.

”Take my strong hand, child …”

One user wrote that it was the "weirdest clapping technique I have ever seen".

Another suggested that: " We need to talk about how Antonio Banderas was just clapping with claw fingers."

Another wrote: "If we meme'd Nicole Kidman clapping, we MUST meme the hell out of whatever Antonio Banderas was just doing with his hands."

Nicole Kidman can't clap either why is this happening pic.twitter.com/EJbJ6ePrxl — lauren yap (@itslaurenyap) February 27, 2017

And another tweeted: "Antonio Banderas clapping is the new Nicole Kidman clapping meme let's gooooo."

Whaaat is this clap from Antonio Banderas? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5wawlS0RVJ — Siobhan Morris (@siomo) September 18, 2018

The Spanish actor's blunder comes after Kidman's bizarre clapping at last year's Academy Awards went viral.

At the time viewers hit social media in their droves to comment on the Big Little Lies star's awkward technique.

Her first time clapping, obviously.

Speaking to Kyle and Jackie O in the aftermath, Kidman explained that she'd been trying to protect her huge Harry Winston diamonds.

"It was really awkward," she exclaimed.

"I was like, 'I wanna clap, I don't wanna not be clapping' - that'd be worse, right? Like 'why isn't Nicole clapping?'

"So therefore I'm clapping but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine - but it was absolutely gorgeous - and I was terrified of damaging it."

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.