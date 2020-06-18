Menu
A national bus tour promoting anti-vaccination theories will begin in July with hundreds of people coming along, despite being branded as harmful.

Health

Anti-vaxxers promise 'horror stories' as they kick off tour

by KAITLYN HUDSON-O’FARRELL
18th Jun 2020 6:22 AM
Hundreds of NSW families have signed up to join a national anti-vaxxer bus tour which has been slammed as "concerning" and "irresponsible" by the Australian Medical Association.

Four hundred people from NSW have registered within a week to share what they claim are their own family "horror stories" about vaccination on "The People's Truth" bus tour which kicks off in mid-July.

The tour has been slammed for claiming to "show that good health does not necessarily come from a needle".

Immediate past president of the AMA Dr Kean-Seng Lim said the tour was "concerning" and undermined immunisation efforts.

Anti-vaxxers will travel through Queensland and NSW on a promotional tour. Picture: Supplied


"The benefits of vaccination have been proven over and over again on a worldwide basis," Dr Lim said. "A lot of the anti-vax movement is based on rumours and untruths … any process which increases the misinformation out there is harmful to our society."

The first stop will be in the conspiracy theory hotbed of NSW's Northern Rivers, where fierce local protests saw plans for 5G mobile phone towers scrapped by Byron Bay Council.

Dr Lim said the movement could spark a "concerning" drop in vaccination rates and called a packed bus tour in the latter stages of the COVID-19 pandemic ­"irresponsible".

