Offbeat

WATCH: Anti-masker’s Kmart rant to cops

by Candace Sutton
28th Jul 2020 3:00 PM

 

An anti-masker in a Melbourne Kmart argued with two police officers in a tense exchange in which she claimed that masks are a sign of Satan.

In a video of the strained stand-off, apparently filmed by the woman's female companion, the anti-masker is stopped by a male and a female officer at a cordon at the front of the store.

The clip has been posted on the Facebook page of a committed anti-masker who has praised 'Bunnings Karen' Kerry Nash, whose mask refusal video has gone viral.

Asked by the male police officer about her lack of a mask, the woman replies: "It's not my belief. It's against my religion."

When he asks if he can get her details, she says: "No. I don't consent and I don't have to give you my details."

She then asks "what crime have I committed?" and when he begins to tell her, she interrupts him in a strident tone and repeats "WHAT crime have I committed?"

When he tries to explain, the woman repeats "state which crime" and then another female voice can be heard saying "the law".

Then she says: "Can you please write down your details for me and put them on a piece of paper?"

The anti-masker fronts up in a Melbourne Kmart where police say she is the only one there without a mask. Picture: Facebook
The police officer replies, "if you've got a piece of paper I'll write them down for you" and she responds: "No. You need to give those to me now."

As the officer's partner says something to him, the woman repeats "what crime have I committed?"

He replies, "You're not wearing a mask," and gesturing to other shoppers, adds, "You're the only person".

She then repeats "what crime have I committed. What law, under what law?"

The female officer tells her that "It's a state of emergency" but woman argues, "No, it's not a state of emergency".

As the female officer tries to speak, the woman interrupts: "No it's not. We know the law and we have studied the law. There's no state of emergency."

RELATED: Simple graphic explains mask risk

Police tell her there’s a state of emergency and she says there’s not, she knows the law. Picture: Facebook
The female officer continues to explain and the woman continues to interrupt.

"You do need to understand. You are actually in breach of your oath. Your oath is to protect people. You swore your oath to the Queen.

"It's against my belief, it's against my religion. It's the mask of the beast. Revelations 13."

The woman is seemingly making a reference to the Bible reference, the "mark of the beast" or 666, which is meant to represent the devil.

After this the police decide to leave and as they retreat, she shouts at them: "Please take your masks off at certain times to stop breathing carbon dioxide."

On the Facebook page the video is posted on, one anti-masker calls the protests "the velvet revolution" and says "united we stand".

candace.sutton@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Anti-masker's Kmart rant to cops

Police tell the Kmart anti-masker she needs to wear one, and she replies it’s ‘against my religion’. Picture: Facebook
The officer asks for her details. Picture: Facebook
She refuses and demands his instead. Picture: Facebook
She tells police they have breached their oath of duty to protect people by enforcing face masks. Picture: Facebook
When she tells them face masks are a sign of ‘the beast’, meaning Stan, they leave with her shouting at them. Picture: Facebook
