Anthony and Mara Harvey.
Crime

Man murdered wife, daughters and mother-in-law

24th Apr 2019 12:03 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM

A Western Australian man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife, his mother-in-law and his three daughters in September last year.

Anthony Robert Harvey pleaded guilty to five counts of murder today at Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court in Perth.

The 25-year-old handed himself into police on the morning of September 9. The bodies of his wife Mara Harvey, daughter Charlotte, 3, two-year-old twins Beatrix and Alice, and mother-in-law Beverley Quinn were found in a Bedford house on the same day.

On Wednesday Mr Harvey admitted to killing his 41-year-old wife and children at their home on September 3. He told the court he killed Ms Quinn, 73 the next day, also at the house.

Mr Harvey has been remanded in custody ahead of sentencing later this year.

Beverley Quinn with her grandchildren (from left to right): Charlotte, Beatrix and Alice.
QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
