Another 10 new NT COVID cases, including two US Marines

ANOTHER 10 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the Northern Territory in the past 24 hours, including two US Marines.

The two marines, men aged 20 and 26, arrived as part of the Marine Rotational Force - Darwin between April 12 and 14 and are asymptomatic.

Two women aged 31 and 32, a 73-year-old man and three boys aged between infancy and six who arrived on a repatriation flight from Chennai on April 15 also tested positive.

The three-year-old boy, 73-year-old man and 31-year-old woman are asymptomatic, while the infant, six-year-old boy and 32-year-old woman are displaying mild symptoms.

Two other women, aged 34 and 36, who arrived on repatriation flights from New Delhi on April 17 also tested positive and are asymptomatic or displaying mild symptoms.

All 10 cases are under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience at Howards Springs.

Since repatriation flights to the NT began on October 23, 6668 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the centre.

A total of 117 positive cases have been reported from international repatriation.

The total number of cases diagnosed in the NT is now 160, with all cases related to international or interstate travel and no cases of community transmission.

