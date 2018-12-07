Menu
Login
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Anna Heinrich sported an unusual bikini in Byron Bay.
Celebrity

Anna Heinrich’s mind-blowing bikini

by Shireen Khalil
7th Dec 2018 10:33 AM

Anna Heinrich has baffled fans over her optical-illusion bikini.

Currently in Byron Bay with hubby, former Bachelor Tim Robards, the blond-haired beauty posted an Instagram snap of herself posing in what appears to be a striped, nautical red-and-white bikini. But all is not as it appears.

"Spot the dots. Do you only see stripes?" she wrote alongside the post.

Commenters appeared confused, with one asking: "Are the stripes made of tiny polka dots? "This kind of thing can keep people up at night."

Among a string of compliments for her toned-looking body and protruding abs, were fans still trying to crack the code.

"I only see stripes, no polka dots," one person said, while another joked, "I'm dizzy now after noticing all the stripes."

She has left followers hanging since she posted the image last night.

Heinrich and Robards, who tied the knot in June, after five years since meeting on The Bachelor, were in the coastal town to celebrate their friend's wedding.

anna heinrich bikini post celebrity editors picks instagram

Top Stories

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News A staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel for a “microsleep” that can last as little as one second but still have deadly consequences.

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    Major brewer feels the sting of ring pull beer caps

    News There's a beer backlash brewing across Australia

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    New equipment helps keep us safe in the water

    News Organisation plays a crucial role in patrolling our waterways

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Doing this while driving will cost you 10 demerit points

    Crime Police will be clamping down on this behaviour that costs lives

    Local Partners