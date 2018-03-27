‘Come on, grow up’: Faris’s anger during divorce

AFTER two divorces, Anna Faris isn't sure about marriage.

"I need to figure out what the purpose is," Faris, 41, said on a recent episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

"Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more? For me, I'm just not quite sure where it fits, especially when it feels so easy to get married, and then the untangling - when the state gets involved.

"There is the importance of how other people then treat you as a married man than as a man with a girlfriend," she conceded of marriage. "I do think it is important how other people respect a relationship … I'm not saying it's a good reason, but it is a small benefit of having that label of being married."

Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2007 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2017. She and Pratt, 38, have a son Jack, 5.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt with son, Jack.

Sources previously told Page Six that competition in their careers and disagreements over religion led to the demise of her marriage to the Jurassic World star.

Still, the Overboard star admitted that her and Pratt's PDA and social media presence made their rough patches and breakup even harder.

"Chris and I did talk about [it]. We got, like on the Twitter feed, 'Love is dead' and 'relationship goals,'" she said. "I think what we were also guilty of - we obviously cultivated something and it was rewarding for a while. It was like 'People seem to think we got all this s**t right.'"

That doesn't mean that Faris took lightly the public devastation at their divorce, which she confessed irritated her at the time.

"I had a little bit of a childish feeling of 'Oh come on, f***ing grow up!' Like, [there was] a little bit of anger. But that's not fair either, because I cultivated it," she said.

"We intentionally cultivated this idea of like, 'Look at this beautiful family.' There were so many moments that were like that but like anything on social media, you don't post like, 'Where the f**k is the toilet paper?!' or whatever. I think it's a very hard forum to be genuine, and I think it does a disservice to people to not be."

Faris is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett.

This article was originally published on the New York Post and is reproduced with permission.