Peter Hollingworth with his wife Ann at a 2008 event.
News

Wife of former Governor-General found

by Ed Gardiner
13th Apr 2018 6:14 AM

The wife of former Governor-General Peter Hollingworth,  has been found safe and well after she went missing overnight.

Ms Hollingworth's family raised the alarm when the 81-year-old disappeared after being dropped off home last night about 9:30pm.  

A police and SES search party found Ms Hollingworth at a neighbour's home at about 7.10am today.  

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Mcleod said Ms Hollingworth had been locked out of her home last night and slept at the "good Samaritan" neighbour's house.  

"It's a great response, a very good outcome," he said.   Det Sen-Sgt Mcleod said police had knocked on the neighbour's door late last night but failed to wake the occupants.  

He praised the emergency services response and said missing persons were taken very seriously.   "It doesn't matter who it is, if they go missing overnight there's welfare concerns and we'll take every action to try and locate them," he said.  

Mr Hollingworth is understood to be in hospital.   

ann hollingworth governor general missing peter hollingworth

