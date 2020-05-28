Animal park to reopen, so go meet a croc

The Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding with Minnie the Wombat. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

The Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding with Minnie the Wombat. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

THE Macadamia Castle will be reopening this Monday, June 1, with a full day of activities.

Owner Tony Guilding said the animal park will be operating from 9am to 4pm, seven days a week.

“Our dedicated staff have been working throughout lockdown to care for our animals, and now we’re incredibly excited to be able to open our castle doors and welcome visitors back in a careful and responsible way,” he said.

“We have implemented a range of additional measures and hygiene practices to ensure we can keep our animals, staff and visitors safe.

“Signage is in place across the grounds advising social distancing and advising maximum numbers in line with current guidelines,” he added.

The place has received a makeover during closure, with staff painting, refurbishing and upgrading the building and grounds during the last weeks.

“You will notice some changes to our iconic building which is now decorated quite differently to the way you would remember. Our mini golf area has had a makeover and the entire building repainted including Cafe Macca,” Mr Guilding said.

The new daily activity schedule will include rabbit petting, meet the crocs and other reptiles, farmyard baby animal feeding, meet the koala and wombat, free flight bird shows, kangaroo and emu feeding experiences, and a nocturnal theatre show.

Current holders of a Park Pass will have the expiry date of their pass extended by 70 days.

Park Passholders on subscription had their payments suspended, only to recommence them in the second week of June.