Angry’s anguish: ‘Nothing makes any sense. I’m too sad’

19th Nov 2019 10:52 AM
Rocker Angry Anderson has admitted he is still "not coping'' with the death of his son Liam who was fatally bashed in Sydney, allegedly by a man high on MDMA, marijuana and alcohol, more than a year ago.

The Rose Tattoo frontman, who has had a long battle with depression, said of his son: "I'm not coping with his death.

"Nothing makes any sense. I'm too sad, too angry."

‘Not coping’.... Rock icon Angry Anderson.
Anderson, 72, describes himself as a deeply spiritual person and said he was hanging on to his beliefs to stay sane.

"I have to believe that there is a God or the Divine and that the Divine will reveal itself," he said.

He said he and his family were ''a work in progress'' in their grief over Liam.

 

Killed... Liam Anderson. Picture: Facebook
Friends of Liam mourn his death. Picture: Monique Harmer
Police at scene where Liam was found.
"My daughter is amazing, my rock, and my boys are all very strong and spiritually resilient,'' he said.

"They're a daily inspiration for me. I couldn't want for calmer, more caring kids.

"But it will take many, many years for any of us to recover and find acceptance of this.

Matthew Flame is accused of murdering his friend Liam.
"I know thousands of mums and dads around the country have to deal with this.

"It just happens. I've sat with parents who've lost a six-year-old to cancer, but when it's your own child … life will never be the same for me or these parents.''

"I can feel their pain. These people are losing their very livelihood and in many cases, their will to keep going.

"People on the land have to have hope. Without hope, there is no future and people become desolate. It's easy then to succumb to the arms of darkness," he warned.

