Angry dad’s violent reaction to Domino’s Pizza topping

A Brisbane father-of-five and "bully by nature" was ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines and compensation after he violently assaulted the franchise owner of Domino's Pizza at Petrie, slamming him into the cold room door and striking him in the head.

The Pine Rivers Magistrates Court heard Adam Rua Simon, 37, had often complained about how the Dominos employees made his pizza, leading to several "previous incidents" at the north Brisbane store.

The tension boiled over on November 27 when Simon made a phone order then drunkenly entered the store for pick up.

Brisbane father-of-five Adam Rua Simon, 37, seemed to really dislike the pizzas from Domino's Pizza at Petrie, yet he still kept going back for more.

The court heard Simon was berating the counter staff when the business owner came to the front of the store to see what the commotion was about.

"You know me," Simon said to the owner, as he walked behind the counter, towards him.

The owner walked backwards, retreating into the back of the store, but Simon followed him, pushing him several times with both hands.

According to the police prosecutor, the victim asked Simon to stop and told him he could "work something out" and "have the pizza for free".

Simon beat the owner of the Petrie Domino’s Pizza and told him he no longer wanted his pizza, even if he could get it for free.

It was too little too late for Simon, whose anger and intoxication had taken over.

"I don't want your pizzas," Simon said, the court heard.

Simon struck the owner in the head with his elbow, grabbed his shirt and, while yelling at him, threw him against the cold room door.

"Take what you want and leave," the owner said to him, according to the police prosecutor.

The entire interaction was caught on CCTV footage and later supplied to police.

The victim suffered soft tissue injuries to his upper arm and is being treated for an ongoing burning pain in his neck.

Despite Simon’s repeated complaints about the pizza at Domino’s, he continued to return to the store while drunk.

Despite the violent kerfuffle, Simon returned at 7.30pm on December 16 to order another two pizzas.

The court heard counter staff refused Simon service and asked him to leave.

Simon became argumentative, insisting his order be filled and "other incoherent rambling".

Staff called police, who arrested Simon for public nuisance.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and public nuisance.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan condemned Simon's behaviour, calling him a "bully at heart, and an increasingly violent one".

Mr Morgan ordered Simon to pay a $2000 fine and $1000 of compensation to the victim.

"The slightest hint of this happening again and you'll go to jail," Mr Morgan said to Simon.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Angry dad's violent reaction to Domino's Pizza topping