Jolie’s divorce lawyer ‘set to quit’

DIVORCE negotiations between former Hollywood power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt intensifies as the custody battle over their six children rages on.

A new report claims that Jolie, 43, has become so hostile and uncompromising throughout the split that her lawyer Laura Wasser is on the verge of quitting and has "made it known" to Jolie because it's become too "venomous".

A source described the relationship between the two as “hostile”.

A source close to Pitt, 54, told TMZ that they believe the Maleficent actress wants "to kill any relationship he has with his kids".

They also claim that there has been much anger on Jolie's part, adding, "She's fueled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable."

Divorce lawyer Laura Wasser is allegedly dropping her famous client. Picture: Supplied

Ms Wasser, who has handled the famous divorces of stars such as Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore, Heidi Klum and Seal, as well as Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, promotes settlements and co-parenting.

Jolie and Pitt split in 2016 following allegations of child abuse against Pitt during an incident aboard a private plane.

The deatils of the duo's divorce have yet to be finalised, especially over how much time Pitt gets with their six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10 and Knox, 10.

TMZ claims the Wanted actress has already hired another law firm to take over when Wasser officially drops the case.

A source told E! news that "Angelina has been in London and is free to travel for shorter periods of time," as "Brad isn't opposed to that ... but she can't leave with the kids for several months."

The source added that the relationship between Pitt and Jolie is extremely hostile. "They are not on good terms and are less than civil."

This comes after a court order was issued in June this year, revealing that Jolie had been ordered to allow Pitt more time with theie children, and that she risked losing primary custody if she failed to abide by the agreement.

According to documents obtained by Daily Mail, the Superior Court of Los Angeles County determined that "not having a relationship with their father" would be "harmful" to the children.

The court also stated: "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with Jolie and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to Pitt."

Jolie's spokesperson later responded to the leaking of the specific details of the custody agreement.

"This misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start, Angelina has been focused only on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately,

"It's deplorable that someone, for their own selfish reasons, leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."

The couple are scheduled to revisit court on August 13 to finalise plans.