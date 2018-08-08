Jolie says Pitt is shirking child support

Jolie alleged Pitt is not meeting his financial obligations to his children.

ANGELINA Jolie has accused her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brad Pitt, of neglecting to pay proper child support for the couple's six kids.

Lawyers for the Hollywood star alleged in a court filing on Tuesday in Los Angeles that Pitt han't paid any "meaningful" child support for 18 months during the couple's at-times bitter divorce proceedings, reports NBC News.

"[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support. As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation," wrote Jolie's new lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, in a brief reportedly filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by NBC News.

"Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children's expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO for the establishment of a retroactive child support order."

In the US, an RFO is said to be a court order, while NBC News reported that the court documents didn't define what "meaningful" support comprises.

Pitt's spokesman did not immediately comment, but a source close to the actor told E! News, "Brad has fulfilled his commitments."

According to TMZ, the court documents also allegedly state Jolie's demands that the divorce be finalised this year, with the actress evidently keen to get the matter over and done with.

Jolie's net worth has been estimated by Celebrity Net Worth to be at $US160 million (A$216 million). The same site puts Pitt's net worth at $US240million (A$325 million).

E! News is reporting that the superstar exes are still "not even close to settling their divorce".

"They are so hung up on dealing with the custody issues" that the rest of the proceedings have not yet advanced, according to the site.

Jolie and Pitt announced their shock split in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Rumours at the time alleged Pitt had got into an altercation with the couple's eldest son, Maddox, on the family's private plane. Pitt was investigated but cleared of all wrongdoing.

The duo's divorce has apparently hit choppy waters over arguments about how much time the actor gets with their six children; Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, Vivienne, 10 and Knox, 10.

E News! reports that negotiations are "kind of at an impasse at this point".

Meanwhile, Us Weekly, is reporting that there are issues getting the divorce signed off because of Jolie's "anger" towards Pitt.

"She can't see past her anger for Brad that he is on his way to getting joint custody," said the magazine's source.

A source connected to Pitt reportedly told TMZ that they believe Jolie wants "to kill any relationship he has with his kids".

The source also reportedly suggested that Jolie is "fuelled with anger and has gotten ridiculously unreasonable".

It comes as Jolie's high-profile divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, who has represented many divorcing celebrities over the years, has quit and has "made it known" to Jolie because it's become too "venomous".