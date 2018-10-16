Menu
Login
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo headline a strong Tongan team.
Rugby League

Fifita and JT headline strong Tonga team for Kangaroos clash

by Mark St John
16th Oct 2018 5:06 PM

TONGA have announced a strong team to take on Australia at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Outspoken forward Andrew Fifita has been named at prop and Jason Taumalolo will take his place at lock.

Tonga will play their first match against Australia in front of a sold out crowd in Auckland.

The boom forward pack boasts the likes of Siosua Taukaeiaho, Addin Fonua-Blake and Tevita Pangai Junior.

Tonga will be hoping to hand Australia their first back-to-back defeats since 2015 and first loss to a team other than New Zealand, England and Great Britain since 1978.

Tonga team

1. Will Hopate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Siosua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo. Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

Related Items

Show More
andrew fifita jason taumalolo kangaroos nrl rugby league tonga

Top Stories

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    'Unfortunate accident': Man killed during storm

    Weather "OUR thoughts are with the family of this man and hope no one has to encounter this type of loss."

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Why festivals breached patron numbers in 2017

    Business Festival site lands $30,000 worth of fines

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News School holidays yet to officially start but highway is clogged

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    Local Partners