Bogut on NBL future: ’risk I’m willing to take’

ANDREW Bogut has spoken out potentially finishing his career in the NBL, saying it "would be the icing on the cake for my career."

In an appearance on Fox Footy's On the Mark, Bogut shared the discussions he's had with the NBL and its owner, Larry Kestelman, regarding the one-time NBA Champion's possible role with the league, and Australian basketball, moving forward.

"We've had numerous discussions," Bogut said on the panel show.

"Even as soon as (Kestelman) got the job to take over the league, we'd had a couple meetings, so I've been in constant contact with the NBL for four or five years now, mainly around helping the game, and how do we build basketball into what it should be."

Andrew Bogut hasn’t ruled out a stint in the NBL.

It was the end of March when Bogut made an announcement on his basketball future, telling his followers on social media that he would not return to the NBA for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, citing the death of his grandfather, as well as his wife's high-risk pregnancy.

This opened the door for Bogut to consider his future in Australia, closer to his family, and the big-man is keen to give back to the community he began his career with.

"I think it's about giving back to the game and being involved where I started," Bogut said.

"I started in the SEABL with the AIS and through the junior program in Melbourne and I think to come back and maybe play a season or two would be the icing on the cake for my career."

Bogut also responded to quotes made by two-time NBL MVP Chris Anstey, who said the former Lakers centre may hurt his legacy is he played in Australia's national league.

"I'm probably one of the rare ones that wouldn't want to see him come back and play because I think his legacy as an NBA player is fantastic and I'd hate to see that diminished," Anstey told the Herald Sun.

Bogut took a different point of view, implying his legacy could be helped by the fact that he's helping the sport grow in Australia.

"Legacy is legacy. I mean, legacy is what it is. It's debatable. You can have a debate about this player versus that player or this career verse that career and it can go on as long as you want it to go on for," Bogut said.

"I think helping the game would be a good thing. I understand Chris' point of view, because there have been players who have gone back to Europe from the NBA or to their home country,"

"You've got a lot of miles on the body, you're probably not as fast as you once were so you don't look as good as you once were but that's a risk I'm willing to take."

Bogut, 33, just completed his 13th season in the NBA - though his season was cut short - and the next team he joins would be the sixth over his long career.

The Melbourne-native has averaged 9.7 points and 8.7 rebounds over his injury-riddled NBA career, winning an NBA Championship (Warriors, 2015) in the process.