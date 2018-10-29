X-ray exposes daughter’s secret
WE IMAGINE there are quite a few people out there hiding piercings from their parents.
But one woman's cover was blown quite spectacularly - thanks to an X-ray.
Sydney Allen, 20, from Clearwater, Florida, in the United States, got her nipples pierced in June, as a birthday present from her sister.
They decided to keep their mother in the dark as she's "a bit conservative on appearances and hates tattoos and piercings".
Sydney tells Buzzfeed News: "Since I don't usually have my shirt off I thought it would be a very easy secret to keep."
Unfortunately, that all changed when she went for a routine X-ray this week … and took her mum with her.
As Sydney has syringomyelia - a rare condition that can build up fluid in the spinal cord - doctors needed to take a procedural X-ray.
What she didn't realise is that X-rays show all metals so when her doctor pulled up the results, two barbells were clearly visible across her nipples.
Sydney later shared the picture on Twitter, writing the caption: "My mom found out I got my nipples pierced today."
Unsurprisingly, people found the awkward situation hilarious, with the post racking up over 35k re-tweets and 159k likes.
Comments included: "HAHAHAHHAH this is my worst fear dude," and: "Hahaha amazing! Mom probably freaked."
And yes, she did freak.
Sydney says: "My mum saw my piercings as soon as the X-ray popped up and the doctor and I started laughing hysterically."
Her mum was "visibly upset," saying: "We will discuss this later."
But luckily, she's now had time to get used to the idea.
Sydney continues: "I was initially terrified when the X-ray came up, but she ended up being pretty understanding since no-one can tell unless I show them.
"The picture does make her laugh now."
We bet Sydney's thanking her lucky bars.
This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.