An evening of memories and the hits with Sun Records show

THE Sun Records All-Stars Show is an all singing, all playing tribute to the origins of rock'n'roll where it all began in the 1950s at the famous Sun Records.

This was the time when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, also known as 'The Million Dollar Quartet' got together in a tiny studio and, along with Sam Philips, changed music forever.

We had a chat to Bill Culp, who plays Carl Perkins, about the show:

What can people expect from the show?

The Sun Records All Stars is a celebration of the birth of rock'n'roll in the 1950s.

It features a live backing band with five international tributes to Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis, and a 'surprise' appearance by Roy Orbison.

It's an audience interactive show full of interesting and often humorous banter about the songs and the legendary artists from Sun Records.

What was the hardest member of the show to cast and why?

Jerry Lee Lewis is the toughest. T

he cast member needs to shine on Boogie Woogie piano but also needs to have the on stage charisma as a performer.

,Fortunately we have Joe Passion, who is the best in the business, and his performance is so intense it actually helps 'raise the bar' of all the other cast members.

What sort of feedback and anecdotes do you get from fans of Elvis, Cash, Perkins and Lewis?

They really appreciate the show and the fact we are keeping the legacy alive, and doing it so well.

The fans often bring us Sun Records memorabilia and recordings to look at, and dress in period costumes just like us.

Is there a song that has any personal extra meaning to you from the show?

In my view, Carl Perkins is one of the unheralded greats in Rock and Roll. I'm a fan of both the musician and the man himself.

In the Sun show, we perform a medley of Carl hits, and it's my favourite moment of the show, and is really appreciated by Carl fans, who feel the same way I do.

The medley features Honey Don't, Everybody's Trying to be My Baby, Matchbox, and True Love.