Bikini model’s sexy shoot photobombed

Bikini model photobombed by old man at the beach. Picture: Twitter

This is the moment the glamour of a beachside bikini photoshoot is photobombed to kingdom come - by a portly fella with a protruding paunch.

The mystery man with a bronze tan strolls by with what looks like a mischievous smile beaming across his face, The Sun reported.

Despite the obvious photo shoot, the elderly man decides to enter the frame in perhaps the most brazen photobomb ever.

Meanwhile, the beautiful model strikes various poses in her red bikini, unwittingly doing her thing as the attention is stolen from her curves.

The cheerful looking man had no idea what he was walking into (or did he).

The model continued to do her thing.

… and there he goes.

The hilarious spectacle, which happened on an unknown beach, has since gone viral on social media.

The video has now being viewed 18.8 million times.

For many, the elderly gent, resplendent in a pair of tight black budgie smugglers, has become an unlikely folk hero.

Others praise him for hogging the limelight.

One fan, Twitter user Ryan Paisey, dubbed the moment "the greatest photobomb of all time".

I give you the greatest photobomb of all time. pic.twitter.com/xUoaphdNxm — Ryan Paisey (@RyanPaisey) March 23, 2019

"That girl needs to get out of the way so we can check him out!" others joked.

Many went on to ignore the model and praise the man.

"He's sexy."

"Hope I look like that at his age."

"I reckon I can be that girl in summer but usually progress to the gent at the rear by Christmas. They're seasonal and I can recommend both looks."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission