Millennial’s absurd saving budget

AN AUSSIE millennial has copped a fierce social media backlash after complaining about her struggles to save for a housing deposit on her six-figure salary.

Kate Smith*, 29, now lives in London, where she works as a project manager on a high salary of £70,000 ($A123,648).

Kate has copped a backlash after airing the struggles she faced to save for a house deposit on her six-figure salary.

The median gross annual wage for people working in inner London is £34,473. For the UK as a whole it's £22,044.

In an article for iNews titled "How I live on a £69,500 salary while saving to buy a two-bedroom flat", part of the news outlet's New Money series, she describes the "radical changes" she had to make in order to save for her home, including cancelling her gym membership and forgoing extra drinks at the pub.

Kate breaks her monthly £4003 ($A7070) take-home pay down as follows:

House savings: £1500 ($A2655)

Rent and bills: £830 ($A1470)

Pension contributions: £264.25 ($A468)

Travel: £110 (A$195)

Mobile phone contract: £10 ($A18)

Sports club: £40 ($A71)

Food shopping: £350 ($A620)

Holidays: £375 ($A664)

Total: £3479.25 ($A6158)

Amount left to spend: £523.75 / £121 per week ($A215)

At the same time, Kate enjoys a luscious life of drinks and getaways. Her social media posts boast a lifestyle of fancy dinners, cocktails with friends and overseas holidays that have taken her everywhere from Goreme, Turkey to Italy's Amalfi Coast and New York.

Kate Donovan says she won’t stop saving for overseas holidays.

Kate's ultimate target is a two-bedroom flat in London's Zone 2, near her current residence in Bethnal Green, East London.

An average two-bed apartment in the area currently stands at around £560,000.

The average property price across the UK is around £230,000.

In the original article, Kate notes that travel is non-negotiable in her savings quest, although she always gets the cheapest flights and watches her spending.

She said saving for her has been about cutting out taxis, her gym membership and "random stuff".

"I cancelled my £150 ($266) per month gym membership and started going running instead," she said. "I've also reduced how often I take taxis. Now, when I do take one, I link it to a specific credit card so I can track how much I spend per month.

"Recently I was going to buy a red jacket, but then I thought: 'I don't need a red jacket, I've got a navy one and it's fine.' So I've changed my train of thought about what I really need to spend money on.

"By doing that I've been able to save even more than my target."

Social media users have been quick to slam the article as out-of-touch, pointing out that Kate's salary puts her in the top five per cent of British earners and mocking the "sacrifices" she made to save:

Other users put the blame on the outlet, rather than Kate, pointing out that the headline was one of the most infuriating parts:

A journalist from the outlet tweeted to another story in the series following the backlash, which looked at how one family supports two kids on a salary of less than half of Kate's:

Thank God she at least left avocados out of it.