Big problem with ‘complete BS’ career tip

An article about the insanely early time the ‘world’s most successful people’ start their day has been roasted on social media. Picture: iStock

An article about the insanely early time the ‘world’s most successful people’ start their day has been roasted on social media. Picture: iStock

A SEEMINGLY innocent article about morning routines has just gone viral - for all the wrong reasons.

The article, originally published by small business magazine Inc. in 2017, has suddenly gained notoriety more than a year later after being reshared on Twitter by the publication yesterday.

It immediately sparked a massive backlash over one of the article's key claims - that "the world's most successful people start their day at 4am".

The article, which drew on a report published in the Wall Street Journal, claimed 4am "may be the most productive time of the day" as it leads to increased productivity due to fewer distractions from friends, family, email and social media.

"If you think 4am is crazy, you may as well say it to certain insanely successful people's faces," the article states.

The article has been roasted on social media. Picture: iStock

"They all start their work day somewhere between 3.45am and 4.30am.

"Apple CEO Tim Cook starts his morning routine at 3.45am. Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck says, 'I'm never more productive than at 4am.' Michelle Gass, chief merchandising and customer officer at Kohl's department stores, sets her alarm for 4.30am to go running. Virgin America CEO David Cush wakes up at 4.15am to call business associates on the East Coast."

It didn't take long for the criticisms to start rolling in.

"When do the happiest get up?" one Twitter user asked in response, while another added: "It's 4am somewhere when I start my day."

"Why is getting up early considered a virtue but staying up late never is?" another questioned, while another said: "Don't these cheesy self-help sites ever get tired of pushing this sort of ludicrous nonsense?"

Many pointed out the problems with making "sweeping generalisations" based on a small sample size of examples, while others questioned whether some of the names on the list could truly be considered to be among the world's most successful people.

However, the rest of the article did contain some helpful tips to help all office workers get the most out of the day.

Citing psychologist and productivity expert Melissa Gratias, it recommended workers "map out the first 30 to 60 minutes of your day" the moment they arrive at their desk in the morning.

The next step is to "avoid jumping into email" straight away, which usually results in staff being "sucked into a whirlpool of others' needs". Instead, email should be tended to last.

Next up, it's essential to minimise disruptions - so staffers should put their phones on mute and turn off email notifications.

The first practical tasks of the day should be looking at upcoming events and meetings, updating to-do lists, jotting down the day's most urgent priorities and clearing your desk of clutter,

Finally, Ms Gratias says "self-imposed rewards" such as coffee should be used to help you stay on track.

Continue the conversation @carey_alexis | alexis.carey@news.com.au