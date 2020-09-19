‘An American Icon’: Tributes flow in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Politicians and celebrities from around the world have rushed to social media to celebrate the life of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

The 87-year-old died from metastatic pancreative cancer.

Justice Ginsberg reportedly told her granddaughter prior to her death that, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

President Doanld Trump expressed shock at learning of the passing of Justice Ginsburg.

"She just died? Wow I didn't know that," Mr Trump said to reporters after a campaign stop at a Minnesota airport. "She led an amazing life, and what else can you say about such an amazing woman."

Former US President George W Bush released a statement following the news that said, "Laura [Bush] and I join our fellow Americans in mourning the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She dedicated many of her 87 remarkable years to the pursuit of justice and equality, and she inspired more than one generation of women and girls."

"Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted. Bader Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court under Clinton's husband, President Bill Clinton.

"Tonight, the flags are flying at half staff over the Capitol to honor the patriotism of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Every woman and girl, and therefore every family, in America has benefitted from her brilliance," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote.

"The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history," former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said.

Senator Bernie Sanders called Ginsburg “extraordinary champion of justice.” Picture: supplied

"America lost a giant. Ruth Bader Ginsburg was shunned from courtrooms when she began her career because she was a woman. But she persisted, blazing a trail for millions of women and others who had been excluded or oppressed. RBG is a lioness of the law. She is irreplaceable," US Congressman Adam Schiff said.

"I am so, so saddened by the news that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed. Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer and an extraordinary jurist who devoted her life to advancing the causes of equality and justice. We are in her debt. May her memory be a blessing to us all," Senator Cory Booker said.

My statement on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: pic.twitter.com/fFtoOypOrj — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 19, 2020

"Rest in peace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - a true legend, an iconoclast, a glass ceiling breaker, and a feminist icon. She changed the world in so many incredible ways. Prayers, love and strength to her family during this dark time. I hope you have fun with Antonin Scalia in heaven …" commentator Meghan McCain wrote. McCain's late father, Senator John McCain was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, and was attacked during President Trump's 2016 campaign for being a prisoner of war during World War II.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg tonight. She leaves a legacy of thoughtful public service, a dedication to the law, and a life of great accomplishment. May she Rest In Peace," Senator Rand Paul said.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing. Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power," one-time Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand said.

"We have lost an American Icon of untold proportions, a feminist with the steeliest spine, and a jurist of remarkable talent, legal precision, and a yearning for justice for all," California Congresswoman Jackie Speier tweeted.

"It is not an understatement to say that Ruth Bader Ginsburg single-handedly changed the futures of millions of American women," writer Ashley Perez said.

Tennis great Billie Jean King wrote "My Shero, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died. To pay tribute, those who believe in equality & freedom must fight for the ideals she championed. For her. For us. For generations to follow."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life in pursuit of an equal world. She fought for the unheard, and through her decisions, she changed the course of American history. We can never repay what she has given us, but we all can honor her legacy by working toward true equality, together," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say "who knows, one day you could be HER". I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world," comedian and actor Mindy Kaling wrote.

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A model for fairness, rational thought, and progress. She will be missed more than we can yet imagine," comedian Seth McFarlane wrote.

A statement released by Bader Ginsberg's family said she was at home in Washington and surrounded by family when she passed away.

Bader Ginsberg was a pioneer for gender equality, once famously saying, "All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks."

She was only the second female to serve as a Supreme Court justice.

Originally published as 'An American Icon': Tributes flow in for Ruth Bader Ginsburg