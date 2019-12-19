Amy Shark tells all on new collab

AMY Shark has worked with some of the biggest producers in the music industry and has collaborated with US favourites The Chainsmokers.

The Gold Coast golden girl Shark, 33, teamed up with DJ duo Alexander "Alex" Pall and Andrew "Drew" Taggart for The Reaper. It was released this month.

"I met the boys almost two years ago," Shark told the Bulletin. "We have been wanting to do something for a long time.

"We just kept in touch and kept sending songs back and forth and The Reaper just felt right.

Amy Shark. Picture: Supplied

"The boys are usually 100 songs ahead of anyone else in the game. They don't stop. They are extremely talented.

"They had written the track but they let me put some Shark flavour on it. I was lucky enough to work on the song in my studio on the Gold Coast."

The video was viewed 2.2 million times in two days on YouTube. In a week, it's reached 3.1 million views.

"I knew my fans would like it. It's nice and moody," she laughed.

US DJ duo The Chainsmokers.



"I feel like I've definitely gained a lot of The Chainsmokers' fans too, which is lovely."

Asked if she had other collaborations in the works, Shark said: "This is top secret information my friend. But I'd love to have Eminem on a song one day."

Shark's 2018 album Love Monster was estimated to be downloaded on Spotify more than 1.5 million times every month.

Her single Adore from her 2017 album Night Thinker has been played more than 50 million times on Spotify, and I Said Hi more than 32 million times in two years.