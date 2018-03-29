What the Sherminator looks like now

AMERICAN Pie star Chris Owen has gone for a drastic new look, 19 years after shooting to fame as The Sherminator in the hit comedy movie.

The actor, 37, has ditched his trademark ginger mane and gone blond for a role in the new Sharknado movie, reports The Sun.

Owen played Chuck "The Sherminator" Sherman in the original 1999 movie and a series of sequels.

He will be back on screen in Sharknado 6 later this year and he will look almost unrecognisable as a "blond cowboy".

In American Pie.

The movie star headed to Romania earlier this month to spend a weekend filming his cameo role.

He shared a snap of himself in his Western-style costume with his new hair on Instagram.

Chris Owen has a new look. Instagram

Owen wrote in a caption: "Because when you go to Romania for the weekend to play a blond cowboy you take a picture. #Sharknado."

After shooting to fame in the original American Pie, Owen went on to appear in three more movies in the series.

He was in American Pie 2, American Pie Presents: Band Camp and the last release - 2012's American Reunion.

Chris Owen in American Pie Presents Band Camp.

Chuck Sherman was a nerdy teen who presented himself as a rampant womaniser, giving himself the nickname The Sherminator.

His acting career slumped outside of the American Pie films, and the New York Daily News reported in 2014 that he was waiting tables at a sushi restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Owen has also appeared in four National Lampoon movies and 1999 teen comedy, She's All That.

His TV work includes roles on shows such as 7th Heaven, Monk and The Mentalist.

This article was originally published on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.